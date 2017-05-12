Anthem Ends Cigna Pursuit, Plans to Seek Damages

The $48 billion tie-up of health insurance companies has ended after a Delaware judge ruled Thursday that Cigna could walk away from the deal.

Energy Future Backs NextEra in Bid to Save Oncor Deal

Energy Future Holdings Corp., under pressure to find a way to end a long and expensive stay in bankruptcy, is throwing its weight behind NextEra Energy Inc.'s bid to salvage its deal for the company's transmissions business, Oncor.

Merrill Lynch to Halt Broker Recruiting

Merrill Lynch will temporarily stop paying top dollar to recruit experienced brokers, according to a person familiar with the matter, the latest brokerage to make changes to how it compensates brokers poached from rivals.

Talk About Big-Box Retailing: Amazon Pushes to Sell Furniture

Amazon.com is making a major push into furniture and appliances, including building at least four massive warehouses focused on fulfilling and delivering bulky items. Furniture is one of the fastest-growing segments of U.S. online retail.

JBS Said to Be Target of Brazil Police Investigation

Brazil's federal police are investigating meatpacker JBS as part of a probe into financing provided by state-owned development bank BNDES, according to a person close to the company.

Citi Names Leaders for New Credit-Markets Group

Citigroup Inc. has tapped Mickey Bhatia and Carey Lathrop to be co-heads of a new group spanning credit trading and securitization, key cogs in its sprawling and growing fixed-income business.

SoftBank to Pump $5 Billion Into China's Didi

Japan's SoftBank is pledging to invest $5 billion in China's lead ride-hailing firm Didi Chuxing, seeking to position itself in a key technology growth area.

Fiat Chrysler Recalls 1.2 Million Ram Pickup Trucks

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV on Friday issued a recall for an estimated 1.2 million Ram pickup trucks in North America to fix a glitch in safety system sensors, linking the problem to one death and two injuries.

Lilly's New Migraine Drug Shows Positive Results

Eli Lilly & Co. said it will seek regulatory approval of a migraine drug this year after seeing positive results from late-stage studies, raising hopes for a new class of treatments for the debilitating headaches.

Whole Foods Faces Specter of Long Investor Fight

Whole Foods Market sought to head off a shareholder fight by naming new board members. But it may nonetheless find itself in a protracted fight with activist investors who remain skeptical the additions will create the change they have demanded.

