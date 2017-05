Shares of mining companies and other commodities producers declined as traders looked askance on a major steelmaker's earnings.

Shares of the world's largest steelmaker by volumes, ArcelorMittal slid as some investors were disappointed with the lack of a bullish second-quarter profit projection.

Copper and gold futures rose as the dollar weakened against rivals.

