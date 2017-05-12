Housing Starts Expected to Show Rise -- Data Week Ahead

The following are forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.
DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS
(ET)
Monday 0830 NY Fed Empire St Mfg Svy May 7.0 (7) 5.2
1000 Housing Market Index May 68 (7) 68
Tuesday 0830 Housing Starts Apr 1.26M (10) 1.215M
-- percent change Apr +3.7% -6.8%
0830 Building Permits Apr 1.27M (5) 1.26M
-- percent change Apr +0.8% +3.6%
0915 Industrial Production Apr +0.3% (11) +0.5%
0915 Capacity Utilization Apr 76.2% (10) 76.1%
Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims May 13 240K (8) 236K
0830 Phila Fed Mfg Svy May 18.5 (7) 22
1000 Leading Index Apr +0.4% (6) +0.4%
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)
