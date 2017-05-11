U.S. Jobless Claims Fell to 236,000 Last Week

The number of Americans applying for first-time unemployment benefits fell last week, the latest sign of steady job creation.

Economists Say Trump's Agenda Would Boost Growth - a Little

One of the most-watched economic forecasts in Washington will come later this month when the White House releases its budget. Here's what it would look like if done by economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal.

Stocks Pull Back From All-Time Highs on Disappointing Earnings

U.S. stock indexes pulled back, dragged by disappointing earnings results that weighed on shares of consumer discretionary companies.

The One Bond Market Where Yields are Still at Record Lows

Global bonds have been roiled by improving growth prospects, but in one of the riskiest parts of the market, junk-rated credit, yields are still falling to all-time lows.

U.S. Producer Prices Jump 0.5% in April

The producer-price index for final demand, measuring changes in the prices that U.S. companies receive for their goods and services, increased a seasonally adjusted 0.5% in April.

Economists See Modest Impact From a Fed Balance-Sheet Reduction

Shrinking the Federal Reserve's $4.5 trillion portfolio of bonds and other assets will have a relatively modest effect on interest rates and monetary policy, according to economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal.

The Volcker Rule: How Trump's New Regulator May Unleash Big Banks

The nation's main national bank regulator could act on its own to give banks relief from the Volcker rule trading ban, the agency's acting chief said.

Oil Jumps on Confidence in OPEC Cuts

Crude futures gained as investors became more positive that production cuts made by major oil producers are finally making a dent on global crude stocks.

OPEC Raises Forecast for Rival Oil Output

OPEC boosted its forecast for 2017 oil-production growth from countries outside the cartel by more than 60%. It is the latest evidence that surging U.S. production is dragging down OPEC's efforts to raise oil prices by limiting output.

EU Raises Growth Forecasts but Cites Threats From Brexit, Trump

Europe's economy is strengthening, the European Union said, raising this year's growth forecast, despite geopolitical risks that could undermine its fifth year of recovery.

