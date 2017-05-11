Latest on Oil

Crude futures eked out more gains in Asia on Thursday as investors are interpreting the latest hefty decline in U.S. crude inventories to be a harbinger of future demand.

Workers at Exxon's Nigeria Unit Begin Walkout

Workers at Exxon Mobil's Nigerian unit have begun a gradual withdrawal from the company's oil-and-gas installations in a strike that threatens to shut down production of 660,000 barrels of oil a day, a union official said Wednesday.

Blankenship, Massey Energy's Former CEO, Comes Out of Prison Tweeting

Don Blankenship, Massey Energy Co.'s former chief executive, lashed out at prosecutors on social media on the day he finished his one-year prison sentence related to a 2010 West Virginia mining disaster.

Senate Rejects GOP Bid to Repeal Methane Regulation

Republican efforts to quickly repeal an environmental regulation from the Obama administration failed Wednesday, the first vote to not pass in the new Congress.

Power Company Calpine Explores Sale

Calpine, one of the biggest U.S. power generators, is exploring a sale and is working with investment bankers at Lazard to sound out possible buyers.

Crews Working to Stabilize Hanford Nuclear Site

Crews working at the Hanford nuclear-weapons site in Washington state began dumping truckloads of soil over a collapsed underground tunnel containing highly radioactive material in an effort to stabilize the site.

Commodity Bulls Gird for Another Run

Investors are betting that a monthslong slump in commodity prices won't last on the belief that robust global growth will clear away oversupply in oil and other raw materials, allowing prices to move higher.

Argentina Sees Oil-and-Gas Companies Stepping Up Investment

Oil and gas companies will be investing $15 billion a year in unconventional energy in Argentina by 2020, Energy Minister Juan José Aranguren said.

Occidental Petroleum to Test a Massive Ship for U.S. Oil Exports

Occidental Petroleum this month plans to test whether a massive supertanker named Anne can dock at its oil terminal along Texas' Corpus Christi Bay.

Future of Fuel-Efficient Diesel Vehicles in U.S. Market Dims

The prospect for efficient diesel cars in the U.S. is dimming, with Mercedes-Benz becoming the latest auto maker to say it is backing off the technology because of regulatory scrutiny and a lack of consumer demand.

Dispute in Libya Affects Wintershall Oil Production

A dispute between two arms of the Libyan state has ensnared German oil company Wintershall dragging down Libya's crude production and creating a new obstacle in the country's attempt to revive its oil industry.

