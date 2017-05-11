Dow, DuPont to Review Breakup Plan After Merger

Continue Reading Below

Dow Chemical and DuPont will reassess how the chemical giants plan to separate into three companies following their merger, after shareholders of both companies raised questions about the details of each new company.

Amid Retail Funk, Macy's Says 'We're Not Dead'

Macy's troubles showed no sign of abating as the department store reported another quarter of falling sales, ahead of a flurry of results from other retailers battling similar problems with store traffic and online competition.

Barclays Shakes Up Investment Banking Unit, Announces Hiring Spree

Barclays's corporate-and-investment banking chief Tim Throsby has taken interim control of the bank's markets business and launched a hiring spree as the British lender looks to bolster returns at the unit.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Wells Fargo to Cut Additional $2 Billion in Expenses

Wells Fargo plans to cut an additional $2 billion in expenses by the end of 2019, more than analysts had expected.

Microsoft Unveils New Windows, Mixed-Reality Features

Microsoft announced plans for the next update to its Windows 10 operating system, a version that will include technology to bridge applications across devices-even those running iOS and Android.

Amazon's New Echo Device Will Be Watching

Amazon.com already knows what millions of people buy, and already has smart speakers listening inside people's homes. Now its Echo Show can watch you, too.

Volkswagen Resolves Another U.S. Emissions Case for $1.2 Billion

Volkswagen AG cleared a key hurdle in resolving a civil case in the U.S. over its diesel emissions scandal, winning court approval for a roughly $1.2 billion deal to compensate drivers of larger, more expensive cars.

Merrill Lynch Eases Ban on Commission-Based IRAs

Merrill Lynch will unveil new commission-based retirement accounts next month, people familiar with the matter said, relaxing a wholesale move to fee accounts that the brokerage had planned to comply with the "fiduciary" rule.

Bombardier's Beaudoin to Give Up Executive Role

Bombardier's Pierre Beaudoin agreed to step down from his executive role amid an investor revolt but will remain chairman of the beleaguered transportation company.

Ford Shareholders Question Executives on Share-Price Fall

Ford Motor shareholders put heat on Chief Executive Mark Fields and Chairman Bill Ford during the company's annual shareholders meeting, pressing the executives to explain why the stock price has lost more than one-third of its value during Mr. Fields' tenure.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 11, 2017 15:15 ET (19:15 GMT)