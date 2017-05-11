Wells Fargo to Cut Additional $2 Billion in Expenses

Wells Fargo plans to cut an additional $2 billion in expenses by the end of 2019, more than analysts had expected.

Ford Shareholders Question Executives on Share-Price Fall

Ford Motor shareholders put heat on Chief Executive Mark Fields and Chairman Bill Ford during the company's annual shareholders meeting, pressing the executives to explain why the stock price has lost more than one-third of its value during Mr. Fields' tenure.

Macy's Shares Slide as Retailers Continue to Languish

Macy's reported a worse-than-expected slide in revenue for the first quarter and stretched its swoon in same-store sales to more than two years as the retailer contends with broad weakness at brick-and-mortar stores.

Noble Shares Plunge to 15-Year Low

Noble Group shares plunged to their lowest level in 15 years as the Singapore-listed commodities supplier swung to a net loss in the first quarter after its hedging bets on coal went wrong.

Bombardier's Beaudoin to Give Up Executive Role

Bombardier said Pierre Beaudoin has agreed to step down from his executive role amid an investor revolt, but that he will remain chairman of the beleaguered transportation company.

Itaú Close to Deal to Buy 49% of Broker XP

Itaú Unibanco, Brazil's second-largest bank by assets, is in advanced talks to acquire a 49% stake in local investment broker XP Investimentos.

Boeing Should Soon Resume 737 Max Jetliner Test Flights, Start Deliveries

Boeing should be able to resume test flying its new 737 Max jetliner soon and deliver the first of the planes this month after a flaw in some of its engines forced the plane maker to halt flights, a key engine supplier said.

Chinese Dairy Company to Bid on Danone's Stonyfield

China's largest dairy company is preparing an $850 million bid for U.S.-based Stonyfield Farm Inc., which makes organic and Greek-style yogurt, a product that is increasingly popular with upscale consumers in China.

Twitter Gets Another Chance With NFL, But Still Won't Be Streaming Games

Twitter might not have scored a touchdown with football live-streaming this year, but it is hoping to line up a field goal in a new partnership with the National Football League.

Uber Faces Strict Regulation in Europe After Latest Legal Setback

Uber suffered the latest blow in its legal battles in Europe after a court adviser to the EU's highest court said the ride-hailing company should be regulated as a transportation company, not an online platform.

