Macy's Shares Slide on Dismal Earnings Report

Macy's reported a worse-than-expected slide in revenue for the first quarter and stretched its swoon in same-store sales to more than two years as the retailer contends with broad weakness at brick-and-mortar stores.

AIG Plans to Name Brian Duperreault as Next CEO

Insurance giant AIG plans to name Brian Duperreault-a onetime lieutenant to former CEO Maurice R. "Hank" Greenberg-as the firm's chief executive officer, with an announcement expected as soon as Thursday.

Noble Shares Plunge to 15-Year Low

Noble Group shares plunged to their lowest level in 15 years as the Singapore-listed commodities supplier swung to a net loss in the first quarter after its hedging bets on coal went wrong.

Snapchat Parent Posts Disappointing User Growth; Stock Plunges

Snap, in its first quarterly report as a public company, showed it struggled with user growth at its Snapchat messaging app, sending shares tumbling and sparking worries about its ability to challenge Facebook.

Boeing Should Soon Resume 737 Max Jetliner Test Flights, Start Deliveries

Boeing should be able to resume test flying its new 737 Max jetliner soon and deliver the first of the planes this month after a flaw in some of its engines forced the plane maker to halt flights, a key engine supplier said.

Bombardier's Beaudoin to Give Up Executive Role

Bombardier said Pierre Beaudoin has agreed to step down from his executive role amid an investor revolt, but that he will remain chairman of the beleaguered transportation company.

Verizon Wins Bidding War for Straight Path Communications

Verizon Communications to pay more than $3.1 billion for the wireless-spectrum holder, beating rival AT&T in an unusually intense bidding war.

Activist Investor Starboard Takes 5.7% Stake in Parexel International

The New York hedge fund wants the drug-research company to boost its operating margins and thinks it could attract significant interest from potential buyers, according to people familiar with the matter.

Uber Faces Strict Regulation in Europe After Latest Legal Setback

Uber suffered the latest blow in its legal battles in Europe after a court adviser to the EU's highest court said the ride-hailing company should be regulated as a transportation company, not an online platform.

Emirates Airline Battered by Trump Travel Ban

Emirates Airline said profit plunged in its just-ended fiscal year, slammed by a series of headwinds from weak business travel to a drop in bookings to the U.S. related to recent Trump administration travel directives.

May 11, 2017 09:15 ET (13:15 GMT)