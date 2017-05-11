Henkel First-Quarter Revenue and Profit Rise Despite Challenging Environment

German shampoo and glue maker Henkel AG (HEN.XE) said Thursday that revenue and profit rose in the first quarter after the acquisition of Sun Products Corp.

Net profit increased? 14% to 597 million? euros ($649 million)? in the January-to-March period, with all business units and regions contributing to the "successful development," said the maker of Dial soap and Persil detergent. Revenue grew 14% on year to EUR5.06 billion ($5.5 billion). Adjusted earnings before interest and tax was EUR854 million, beating analysts' consensus estimate of EUR842 million.

Henkel said the market environment was challenging, predicting increased pricing pressure in the consumer-goods market and higher commodities prices. The company nevertheless confirmed its outlook for the full year and continues to expect 7%-9% growth in adjusted earnings per preferred share.

