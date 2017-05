Boeing Co. should be able to resume test flying its new 737 Max jetliner soon and deliver the first of the planes this month after a flaw in some of its engines forced the plane maker to halt flights, a key engine supplier said Thursday,

Continue Reading Below

("Boeing Should Soon Resume 737 Max Jetliner Flights, Deliveries," at 12:37 GMT, misstated that flights were halved in the first paragraph when they were halted.)

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 11, 2017 08:56 ET (12:56 GMT)