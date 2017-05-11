CLP: 1Q Total Electricity Sales to Hong Kong, Mainland China Down 1.6% on Year

CLP Holdings Ltd. (0002.HK) said Thursday its first-quarter total electricity sales to Hong Kong and mainland China fell 1.6% from a year earlier to 6,686 gigawatt hours, partly dragged down by weaker demand in the city's residential sector.

The Hong Kong-listed power company said the electricity sales in Hong Kong for the three months ended March 31 fell 1.8% on year to 6,512 GWh, while the sales for the city's residential sector posted a significant drop of 11.7% amid a warmer and less humid climate compared with a year earlier.

The company declared the first interim dividend of HK$0.59 a share.

May 11, 2017 06:55 ET (10:55 GMT)