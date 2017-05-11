China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Thursday, May 11 2017
Continue Reading Below
Natural Rubber
Turnover: 913,850 lots
Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open
Settle Interest
May-17 12,785 13,250 12,785 12,985 13,010 -25 972 16,766
Continue Reading Below
ADVERTISEMENT
Jun-17 13,140 13,305 13,120 13,210 13,065 145 12 256
Jul-17 - - - 13,515 13,515 0 0 116
Aug-17 13,275 13,285 13,210 13,255 13,365 -110 6 68
Sep-17 13,395 13,780 13,310 13,515 13,535 -20 874,664 371,592
Oct-17 13,420 13,775 13,400 13,460 13,545 -85 100 128
Nov-17 13,500 13,870 13,465 13,540 13,605 -65 530 2,036
Jan-18 15,315 15,790 15,235 15,490 15,480 10 37,516 41,956
Mar-18 15,475 15,900 15,475 15,645 15,425 220 30 90
Apr-18 15,750 16,025 15,740 15,880 16,015 -135 20 28
Notes:
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;
2) Volume and open interest are in lots;
3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.
Write to djnews.beijing@dowjones.com
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
May 11, 2017 03:30 ET (07:30 GMT)