USDA Supply/Demand: U.S. Soybeans And Products - May 10

U.S. Soybeans and Products Supply and Use (Domestic Measure)
==============================================================================
Item 2016/2017 2017/2018
Apr May 10 Apr May 10
==============================================================================
SOYBEANS Million acres
Area
Planted 83.4 83.4 (NA) 89.5 *
Harvested 82.7 82.7 (NA) 88.6 *
Bushels
Yield per harvested
acre 52.1 52.1 (NA) 48.0 *
Million bushels
Beginning stocks 197 197 (NA) 435
Production 4,307 4,307 (NA) 4,255
Imports 25 25 (NA) 25
Supply, total 4,528 4,528 (NA) 4,715
Crushings 1,940 1,925 (NA) 1,950
Exports 2,025 2,050 (NA) 2,150
Seed 104 104 (NA) 101
Residual 14 14 (NA) 34
Use, total 4,083 4,093 (NA) 4,235
Ending stocks 445 435 (NA) 480
Avg farm prc ($/bu) 9.40 - 9.70 9.55 (NA) 8.30 - 10.30
Million pounds
SOYBEAN OIL
Beginning stocks 1,687 1,687 (NA) 2,062
Production 22,560 22,350 (NA) 22,620
Imports 325 325 (NA) 300
Supply, total 24,572 24,362 (NA) 24,982
Domestic Disappearance 20,200 20,000 (NA) 20,450
Biodiesel 6,200 6,200 (NA) 6,450
Food,Feed & Other
Industrial 14,000 13,800 (NA) 14,000
Exports 2,250 2,300 (NA) 2,300
Use, total 22,450 22,300 (NA) 22,750
Ending stocks 2,122 2,062 (NA) 2,232
Avg farm prc (c/lb) 31.00 - 33.00 31.75 (NA) 30.00 - 34.00
Thousand short tons
SOYBEAN MEAL
Beginning stocks 264 264 (NA) 300
Production 45,586 45,286 (NA) 46,300
Imports 350 350 (NA) 300
Supply, total 46,200 45,900 (NA) 46,900
Domestic 34,000 33,500 (NA) 34,200
Exports 11,900 12,100 (NA) 12,400
Use, total 45,900 45,600 (NA) 46,600
Ending stocks 300 300 (NA) 300
Avg farm prc ($/s.t) 310.00 - 330.00 320.00 (NA) 295.00 - 335.00
==============================================================================
