USDA Supply/Demand: U.S. Soybeans And Products - May 10

Features Dow Jones Newswires

U.S. Soybeans and Products Supply and Use (Domestic Measure)

==============================================================================

Item 2016/2017 2017/2018

Apr May 10 Apr May 10

==============================================================================

SOYBEANS Million acres

Area

Planted 83.4 83.4 (NA) 89.5 *

Harvested 82.7 82.7 (NA) 88.6 *

Bushels

Yield per harvested

acre 52.1 52.1 (NA) 48.0 *

Million bushels

Beginning stocks 197 197 (NA) 435

Production 4,307 4,307 (NA) 4,255

Imports 25 25 (NA) 25

Supply, total 4,528 4,528 (NA) 4,715

Crushings 1,940 1,925 (NA) 1,950

Exports 2,025 2,050 (NA) 2,150

Seed 104 104 (NA) 101

Residual 14 14 (NA) 34

Use, total 4,083 4,093 (NA) 4,235

Ending stocks 445 435 (NA) 480

Avg farm prc ($/bu) 9.40 - 9.70 9.55 (NA) 8.30 - 10.30

Million pounds

SOYBEAN OIL

Beginning stocks 1,687 1,687 (NA) 2,062

Production 22,560 22,350 (NA) 22,620

Imports 325 325 (NA) 300

Supply, total 24,572 24,362 (NA) 24,982

Domestic Disappearance 20,200 20,000 (NA) 20,450

Biodiesel 6,200 6,200 (NA) 6,450

Food,Feed & Other

Industrial 14,000 13,800 (NA) 14,000

Exports 2,250 2,300 (NA) 2,300

Use, total 22,450 22,300 (NA) 22,750

Ending stocks 2,122 2,062 (NA) 2,232

Avg farm prc (c/lb) 31.00 - 33.00 31.75 (NA) 30.00 - 34.00

Thousand short tons

SOYBEAN MEAL

Beginning stocks 264 264 (NA) 300

Production 45,586 45,286 (NA) 46,300

Imports 350 350 (NA) 300

Supply, total 46,200 45,900 (NA) 46,900

Domestic 34,000 33,500 (NA) 34,200

Exports 11,900 12,100 (NA) 12,400

Use, total 45,900 45,600 (NA) 46,600

Ending stocks 300 300 (NA) 300

Avg farm prc ($/s.t) 310.00 - 330.00 320.00 (NA) 295.00 - 335.00

==============================================================================

