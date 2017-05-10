LIVE: Following Comey Firing, Sarah Huckabee Sanders Holds White House Press Briefing

USDA Supply/Demand: U.S. Feed Grain And Corn - May 10

U.S. Feed Grain and Corn Supply and Use

============================================================================

Item 2016/2017 2017/2018

Apr May 10 Apr May 10

============================================================================

FEED GRAINS Million acres

Area

Planted 106.6 106.6 (NA) 101.0 *

Harvested 96.5 96.5 (NA) 90.5 *

Yield per harvested Metric tons

acre 4.17 4.17 (NA) 4.09

Million metric tons

Beginning stocks 48.1 48.1 (NA) 62.3

Production 402.3 402.3 (NA) 370.1

Imports 3.4 3.3 (NA) 3.3

Supply, total 453.7 453.7 (NA) 435.7

Feed and residual 145.9 145.9 (NA) 141.5

Food, seed & industrial 182.5 183.2 (NA) 184.8

Domestic, total 328.4 329.0 (NA) 326.4

Exports 62.4 62.4 (NA) 52.8

Use, total 390.8 391.4 (NA) 379.2

Ending stocks, total 63.0 62.3 (NA) 56.5

CORN

Area Million acres

Planted 94.0 94.0 (NA) 90.0 *

Harvested 86.7 86.7 (NA) 82.4 *

Yield per harvested Bushels

acre 174.6 174.6 (NA) 170.7 *

Million bushels

Beginning stocks 1,737 1,737 (NA) 2,295

Production 15,148 15,148 (NA) 14,065

Imports 55 55 (NA) 50

Supply, total 16,940 16,940 (NA) 16,410

Feed and residual 5,500 5,500 (NA) 5,425

Food, seed & industrial 6,895 6,920 (NA) 7,000

Ethanol for fuel 5,450 5,450 (NA) 5,500

Domestic, total 12,395 12,420 (NA) 12,425

Exports 2,225 2,225 (NA) 1,875

Use, total 14,620 14,645 (NA) 14,300

Ending stocks, total 2,320 2,295 (NA) 2,110

Avg. farm prc ($/bu) 3.25 - 3.55 3.25 - 3.55 (NA) 3.00 - 3.80

============================================================================

May 10, 2017 12:15 ET (16:15 GMT)