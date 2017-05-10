USDA Supply/Demand: U.S. Feed Grain And Corn - May 10

U.S. Feed Grain and Corn Supply and Use
Continue Reading Below
============================================================================
Item 2016/2017 2017/2018
Apr May 10 Apr May 10
============================================================================
FEED GRAINS Million acres
Continue Reading Below
ADVERTISEMENT
Area
Planted 106.6 106.6 (NA) 101.0 *
Harvested 96.5 96.5 (NA) 90.5 *
Yield per harvested Metric tons
acre 4.17 4.17 (NA) 4.09
Million metric tons
Beginning stocks 48.1 48.1 (NA) 62.3
Production 402.3 402.3 (NA) 370.1
Imports 3.4 3.3 (NA) 3.3
Supply, total 453.7 453.7 (NA) 435.7
Feed and residual 145.9 145.9 (NA) 141.5
Food, seed & industrial 182.5 183.2 (NA) 184.8
Domestic, total 328.4 329.0 (NA) 326.4
Exports 62.4 62.4 (NA) 52.8
Use, total 390.8 391.4 (NA) 379.2
Ending stocks, total 63.0 62.3 (NA) 56.5
CORN
Area Million acres
Planted 94.0 94.0 (NA) 90.0 *
Harvested 86.7 86.7 (NA) 82.4 *
Yield per harvested Bushels
acre 174.6 174.6 (NA) 170.7 *
Million bushels
Beginning stocks 1,737 1,737 (NA) 2,295
Production 15,148 15,148 (NA) 14,065
Imports 55 55 (NA) 50
Supply, total 16,940 16,940 (NA) 16,410
Feed and residual 5,500 5,500 (NA) 5,425
Food, seed & industrial 6,895 6,920 (NA) 7,000
Ethanol for fuel 5,450 5,450 (NA) 5,500
Domestic, total 12,395 12,420 (NA) 12,425
Exports 2,225 2,225 (NA) 1,875
Use, total 14,620 14,645 (NA) 14,300
Ending stocks, total 2,320 2,295 (NA) 2,110
Avg. farm prc ($/bu) 3.25 - 3.55 3.25 - 3.55 (NA) 3.00 - 3.80
============================================================================
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
May 10, 2017 12:15 ET (16:15 GMT)