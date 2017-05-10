USDA May 2016-17 U.S. Cotton Harvest Estimates -- Survey

The following are analysts' estimates, in millions of bales, for 2016-17 U.S. cotton production, exports and ending stocks, as compiled by The Wall Street Journal ahead of the May forecasts by the federal government.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is scheduled to release updated estimates at noon ET Wednesday.

Average Range USDA April 2016-17

Production (4) 17.17 17.00-17.23 17.23

Exports (4) 14.13 14.00-14.50 14.00

Ending Stocks (4) 3.50 3.20-3.70 3.70

Production Exports Ending Stocks

The Rose Report 17.00 14.00 3.60

Price Futures Group 17.23 14.00 3.50

John Robinson 17.23 14.00 3.70

Doane Advisory Services 17.23 14.50 3.20

