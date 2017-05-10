USDA Crop Production: U.S. Winter Wheat/Durum - May 10

Winter Wheat: Area Harvested, Yield, and Production by State
and United States, 2016-17 Forecasted May 1, 2017
=========================================================================
Harvested Yield Production
State =========================================================
2016 2017 2016 2017 2016 2017
=========================================================================
== 1,000 Acres == == Bushels == === 1,000 Bushels ===
Arkansas 115 110 54.0 60.0 6,210 6,600
California 170 150 78.0 71.0 13,260 10,650
Colorado 2,190 1,950 48.0 37.0 105,120 72,150
Idaho 710 690 94.0 85.0 66,740 58,650
Illinois 470 450 74.0 73.0 34,780 32,850
Indiana 280 240 81.0 78.0 22,680 18,720
Kansas 8,200 6,900 57.0 42.0 467,400 289,800
Kentucky 400 350 80.0 70.0 32,000 24,500
Maryland 260 290 64.0 65.0 16,640 18,850
Michigan 570 400 89.0 85.0 50,730 34,000
Mississippi 50 45 48.0 58.0 2,400 2,610
Missouri 570 480 70.0 62.0 39,900 29,760
Montana 2,150 1,700 49.0 48.0 105,350 81,600
Nebraska 1,310 1,010 54.0 51.0 70,740 51,510
North Carolina 355 400 41.0 51.0 14,555 20,400
North Dakota 120 55 48.0 52.0 5,760 2,860
Ohio 560 430 80.0 78.0 44,800 33,540
Oklahoma 3,500 2,700 39.0 33.0 136,500 89,100
Oregon 710 705 50.0 59.0 35,500 41,595
South Dakota 1,100 780 58.0 56.0 63,800 43,680
Tennessee 335 295 73.0 73.0 24,455 21,535
Texas 2,800 2,300 32.0 30.0 89,600 69,000
Virginia 175 135 53.0 64.0 9,275 8,640
Washington 1,670 1,660 78.0 67.0 130,260 111,220
Wisconsin 250 190 79.0 74.0 19,750 14,060
Other States 1,202 1,149 52.7 50.9 63,327 58,512
United States 30,222 25,564 55.3 48.8 1,671,532 1,246,392
=========================================================================
1/ Other States include Alabama, Arizona, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa,
Louisiana, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Pennsylvania,
South Carolina, Utah, West Virginia, and Wyoming. Individual State level
estimates will be published in the "Small Grains 2017 Summary" report.
Durum Wheat: Area Harvested, Yield, and Production by State
and United States, 2016-2017 and Forecasted May 1, 2017
[Blank data cells indicate estimation period has not yet begun. Area harvested
for the United States and remaining States will be published in "Acreage"
released June 2017. Yield and production will be published in "Crop Production"
released July 2017]
=========================================================================
Area Harvested Yield Production
State =========================================================
2016 2017 2016 2017 2016 2017
=========================================================================
1,000 Acres == Bushels == === 1,000 Bushels ===
Arizona 96 102 98.0 100.0 9,408 10,200
California 47 35 86.0 80.0 4,042 2,800
Montana 765 41.0 31,365
North Dakota 1,440 40.5 58,320
Other States 1/ 17 57.7 981
United States 2,365 44.0 104,116
=========================================================================
1/ Other States include Idaho and South Dakota. Individual State level
estimates will be published in the "Small Grains 2017 Summary".
