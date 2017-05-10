USDA Crop Production: U.S. Winter Wheat/Durum - May 10

Winter Wheat: Area Harvested, Yield, and Production by State

Continue Reading Below

and United States, 2016-17 Forecasted May 1, 2017

=========================================================================

Harvested Yield Production

State =========================================================

2016 2017 2016 2017 2016 2017

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

=========================================================================

== 1,000 Acres == == Bushels == === 1,000 Bushels ===

Arkansas 115 110 54.0 60.0 6,210 6,600

California 170 150 78.0 71.0 13,260 10,650

Colorado 2,190 1,950 48.0 37.0 105,120 72,150

Idaho 710 690 94.0 85.0 66,740 58,650

Illinois 470 450 74.0 73.0 34,780 32,850

Indiana 280 240 81.0 78.0 22,680 18,720

Kansas 8,200 6,900 57.0 42.0 467,400 289,800

Kentucky 400 350 80.0 70.0 32,000 24,500

Maryland 260 290 64.0 65.0 16,640 18,850

Michigan 570 400 89.0 85.0 50,730 34,000

Mississippi 50 45 48.0 58.0 2,400 2,610

Missouri 570 480 70.0 62.0 39,900 29,760

Montana 2,150 1,700 49.0 48.0 105,350 81,600

Nebraska 1,310 1,010 54.0 51.0 70,740 51,510

North Carolina 355 400 41.0 51.0 14,555 20,400

North Dakota 120 55 48.0 52.0 5,760 2,860

Ohio 560 430 80.0 78.0 44,800 33,540

Oklahoma 3,500 2,700 39.0 33.0 136,500 89,100

Oregon 710 705 50.0 59.0 35,500 41,595

South Dakota 1,100 780 58.0 56.0 63,800 43,680

Tennessee 335 295 73.0 73.0 24,455 21,535

Texas 2,800 2,300 32.0 30.0 89,600 69,000

Virginia 175 135 53.0 64.0 9,275 8,640

Washington 1,670 1,660 78.0 67.0 130,260 111,220

Wisconsin 250 190 79.0 74.0 19,750 14,060

Other States 1,202 1,149 52.7 50.9 63,327 58,512

United States 30,222 25,564 55.3 48.8 1,671,532 1,246,392

=========================================================================

1/ Other States include Alabama, Arizona, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa,

Louisiana, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Pennsylvania,

South Carolina, Utah, West Virginia, and Wyoming. Individual State level

estimates will be published in the "Small Grains 2017 Summary" report.

Durum Wheat: Area Harvested, Yield, and Production by State

and United States, 2016-2017 and Forecasted May 1, 2017

[Blank data cells indicate estimation period has not yet begun. Area harvested

for the United States and remaining States will be published in "Acreage"

released June 2017. Yield and production will be published in "Crop Production"

released July 2017]

=========================================================================

Area Harvested Yield Production

State =========================================================

2016 2017 2016 2017 2016 2017

=========================================================================

1,000 Acres == Bushels == === 1,000 Bushels ===

Arizona 96 102 98.0 100.0 9,408 10,200

California 47 35 86.0 80.0 4,042 2,800

Montana 765 41.0 31,365

North Dakota 1,440 40.5 58,320

Other States 1/ 17 57.7 981

United States 2,365 44.0 104,116

=========================================================================

1/ Other States include Idaho and South Dakota. Individual State level

estimates will be published in the "Small Grains 2017 Summary".

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 10, 2017 12:15 ET (16:15 GMT)