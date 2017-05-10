USDA Crop Production: U.S. Wheat By Class - May 10

Wheat Production by Class: United States, 2016
and Forecasted May 1, 2017
(Wheat class estimates are based on the latest available data
including both surveys and administrative data. The previous end-of-year
season class percentages are used throughout the forecast season for States
that do not have survey or administrative data available.)
=========================================================================
Crop 2016 2017
=========================================================================
1,000 bushels
Winter
Hard Red 1,081,690 737,458
Soft Red 345,230 296,669
Hard White 25,476 16,834
Soft White 219,136 195,431
Spring
Hard Red 493,125
Hard White 7,539
Soft White 33,363
Durum 104,116
Total 2,309,675
=========================================================================
