USDA Crop Production: U.S. Wheat By Class - May 10

Features Dow Jones Newswires

Wheat Production by Class: United States, 2016

and Forecasted May 1, 2017

(Wheat class estimates are based on the latest available data

including both surveys and administrative data. The previous end-of-year

season class percentages are used throughout the forecast season for States

that do not have survey or administrative data available.)

=========================================================================

Crop 2016 2017

=========================================================================

1,000 bushels

Winter

Hard Red 1,081,690 737,458

Soft Red 345,230 296,669

Hard White 25,476 16,834

Soft White 219,136 195,431

Spring

Hard Red 493,125

Hard White 7,539

Soft White 33,363

Durum 104,116

Total 2,309,675

=========================================================================

