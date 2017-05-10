U.K. Regulator May Probe Capita-Vodafone Pager Deal

The U.K.'s Competition and Markets Authority said Wednesday it will conduct an in-depth investigation into outsourced service provider Capita PLC's (CPI.LN) acquisition of telecommunications company Vodafone Group PLC (VOD.LN) pagers business unless the companies address competition concerns.

Continue Reading Below

The CMA said its initial investigation into the merger found it could lead to substantially reduced competition and customers could face price rises and reduced quality of coverage.

Capita has until May 17 to offer proposals to resolve the competition concerns, the CMA said.

-Write to Rory Gallivan at rory.gallivan@wsj.com; Twitter: @RoryGallivan

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 10, 2017 02:37 ET (06:37 GMT)