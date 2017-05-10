Treasurys Strengthen After Recent Price Declines

U.S. government bonds strengthened Wednesday after a two-day pullback, as President Donald Trump's firing of James Comey as director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation offered investors some extra motivation to take advantage of higher yields.

In recent trading, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was 2.374%, according to Tradeweb, compared with 2.405% Tuesday.

Yields, which rise when bond prices fall, have climbed this week partly due to a large influx of new corporate and government bonds, which have tested demand while many investors are expecting the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates next month.

Tuesday marked the first time the 10-year yield has closed above 2.4% in more than a month. Still, many investors remain cautious about the outlook for economic growth and inflation, making it hard to sustain a selloff for more than a couple of sessions.

Though buyers may have been ready to step in regardless, traders and analysts said events in Washington also played a role, as Mr. Comey's firing caught investors off guard and once again raised concerns that the Trump administration could be distracted from pursuing policies that could aid the economy.

"It was unexpected," and anytime there is "uncertainty in the marketplace, people run first to the Treasury market for safety and quality," said Larry Milstein, head of government and agency trading at R.W. Pressprich & Co.

Recent debt sales were highlighted by a $24 billion sale of three-year Treasury notes Tuesday, which drew average demand. A $23 billion sale of 10-year Treasury notes is due Wednesday afternoon, followed by a $15 billion sale of 30-year bonds Thursday.

Write to Sam Goldfarb at sam.goldfarb@wsj.com

May 10, 2017 10:51 ET (14:51 GMT)