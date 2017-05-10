On Our Radar

Thyssenkrupp 2Q 2017 -- Forecast

FRANKFURT –  The following is a summary of analysts' forecasts for Thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.XE) second-quarter results (figures in million euros, EPS, dividend and target price in euro, according to IFRS). Earnings figures are scheduled to be released May 12.

. Forecast Change Reported

2nd Quarter 2Q17 in % Number 2Q16

Sales 10,305 +5% 7 9,852

EBITDA 672 +15% 4 585

EBIT 401 +43% 3 281

EBIT Adjusted 408 +25% 7 326

DPS 0.20 +33% 15 0.15

Target Price 26.60 16

Year-earlier figures are as reported by the company. Data provided by Factset.

