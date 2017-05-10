LIVE: Following Comey Firing, Sarah Huckabee Sanders Holds White House Press Briefing

Tesla Starts Taking Orders for Solar Roofs

Energy Reuters

FILE - In this April 30, 2015, file photo, Tesla Motors CEO Elon Musk unveils the company's newest products, in Hawthorne, Calif. Tesla Motors and SolarCity are going to sell solar roof tiles that are customizable and meant to look like a traditional roof. The energy-generating tiles are their first product as a combined company, though the contentious deal is not yet finalized. Tesla proposed buying SolarCity in June in an all-stock deal worth around $2.45 billion. Shareholders are expected to vote on the deal on Nov. 17, 2016. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu, File)

FILE - In this April 30, 2015, file photo, Tesla Motors CEO Elon Musk unveils the company's newest products, in Hawthorne, Calif. Tesla Motors and SolarCity are going to sell solar roof tiles that are customizable and meant to look like a ... traditional roof. The energy-generating tiles are their first product as a combined company, though the contentious deal is not yet finalized. Tesla proposed buying SolarCity in June in an all-stock deal worth around $2.45 billion. Shareholders are expected to vote on the deal on Nov. 17, 2016. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu, File)

Tesla Inc will start taking orders for its solar roof tiles this afternoon, founder Elon Musk said on Twitter early on Wednesday.

The roofs, which will eliminate the need for traditional solar panels, will be available in the United States this year and in overseas markets next year, Musk tweeted.

The product is a cornerstone of Musk's strategy of selling a fossil-fuel-free lifestyle to consumers with electric cars, home batteries and solar.

The solar roof tiles were unveiled in October as Musk sought to convince shareholders of the benefits of combining his electric vehicle maker with SolarCity, the solar installer run by his first cousins.

Tesla acquired SolarCity in November, and has been working to remake a money-losing company that was selling commoditized solar systems into a premium energy brand.

The company's glass solar roof tiles are part of that strategy. By incorporating solar modules into rooftops, Tesla is hoping to succeed with a one-of-a-kind solar technology that to date has had little market success. 

