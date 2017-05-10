S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures -- Technical Analysis

Chicago Mercantile Exchange June S&P 500 Futures
2406.60 -- second pivot point resistance
2401.70 -- lifetime high
2400.80 -- first pivot point resistance
2399.50 -- previous day's high
2394.50 -- previous month's high
2393.63 -- 4-day moving average
2393.30 -- previous day's close
2390.10 -- first pivot point support
2389.00 -- previous day's low
2388.29 -- 9-day moving average
2385.20 -- second pivot point support
2374.16 - - 18-day moving average
2324.10 -- previous month's low
2323.82 -- 100-day moving average
1793.10 -- lifetime low
62.17 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 9
63.68 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 8
65.82 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 5
61.04 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 4
60.53 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 3
CME Nasdaq-100 June Futures
5687.75 -- lifetime high
5687.75 -- previous day's high
5676.25 -- previous day's close
5676.08 -- second pivot point resistance
5665.67 -- first pivot point resistance
5650.75 -- previous day's low
5639.67 -- first pivot point support
5636.61 -- 9-day moving average
5624.08 -- second pivot point support
5599.00 -- previous month's high
5553.68 -- 18-day moving average
5347.50 -- previous month's low
4162.50 -- lifetime low
77.53 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 9
75.51 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 8
74.99 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 5
73.23 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 4
72.32 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 3
