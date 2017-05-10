On Our Radar

S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures -- Technical Analysis

Features Dow Jones Newswires

Chicago Mercantile Exchange June S&P 500 Futures

2406.60 -- second pivot point resistance

2401.70 -- lifetime high

2400.80 -- first pivot point resistance

2399.50 -- previous day's high

2394.50 -- previous month's high

2393.63 -- 4-day moving average

2393.30 -- previous day's close

2390.10 -- first pivot point support

2389.00 -- previous day's low

2388.29 -- 9-day moving average

2385.20 -- second pivot point support

2374.16 - - 18-day moving average

2324.10 -- previous month's low

2323.82 -- 100-day moving average

1793.10 -- lifetime low

62.17 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 9

63.68 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 8

65.82 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 5

61.04 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 4

60.53 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 3

CME Nasdaq-100 June Futures

5687.75 -- lifetime high

5687.75 -- previous day's high

5676.25 -- previous day's close

5676.08 -- second pivot point resistance

5665.67 -- first pivot point resistance

5650.75 -- previous day's low

5639.67 -- first pivot point support

5636.61 -- 9-day moving average

5624.08 -- second pivot point support

5599.00 -- previous month's high

5553.68 -- 18-day moving average

5347.50 -- previous month's low

4162.50 -- lifetime low

77.53 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 9

75.51 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 8

74.99 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 5

73.23 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 4

72.32 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 3

