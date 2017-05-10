Oil Prices Rise as U.S. Crude Supplies Decline

Crude prices logged their biggest daily gains since December, after U.S. data showed that the amount of oil in storage tanks fell for the fifth straight week.

Comey Tried to Boost Russia Probe

Former Federal Bureau of Investigation Director James Comey asked the Justice Department last week for more resources for the agency's investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election, a U.S. official said.

Dow Slides on Hits From Disney, Boeing

Declines in shares of Walt Disney and Boeing dragged the Dow Jones Industrial Average lower, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite ticked slightly higher.

U.S. Import Prices Rose More Than Expected in April

Prices for foreign goods shipped to the U.S. rose for the fifth consecutive month in April, signaling broader-based inflation pressure even though oil prices have cooled.

U.S. Runs $182 Billion Budget Surplus in April

The U.S. ran a budget surplus in April, masking broader trends toward a growing deficit.

Fed's Rosengren Sees Three More Rate Rises This Year as Reasonable

Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren said he isn't worried by tepid economic data over the start of the year and still believes the U.S. central bank can raise rates this year at a pace more aggressive than many of his colleagues expect.

Draghi Clashes With Dutch Lawmakers Over ECB's Monetary Stimulus

European Central Bank President Mario Draghi defended the ECB's monetary stimulus before Dutch lawmakers on Wednesday in a rare visit to a national parliament, as pressure builds in Northern Europe for a policy change from Frankfurt.

General Electric Issues $8.7 billion Euro Bond After French Election

General Electric issued a EUR8 billion ($8.7 billion) bond, capitalizing on the release of pent-up demand following the French election.

GAO Reviews Regulatory Scrutiny of Risks in Some Lending

The Government Accountability Office is reviewing how bank regulators are monitoring heightened risks in the growing concentration of real estate and auto lending, a top official said.

Dispute in Libya Affects Wintershall Oil Production

A dispute between two arms of the Libyan state has ensnared German oil company Wintershall dragging down Libya's crude production and creating a new obstacle in the country's attempt to revive its oil industry.

