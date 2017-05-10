General Electric Issues $8.7 billion Euro Bond After French Election

General Electric issued a EUR8 billion ($8.7 billion) bond, capitalizing on the release of pent-up demand following the French election.

U.S. Stocks Little Changed as Higher Oil Prices Buoy Energy Shares

U.S. stocks hovered around the flatline as a climb in oil prices boosted energy shares.

Fed's Rosengren Sees Three More Rate Rises This Year as Reasonable

Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren said he isn't worried by tepid economic data over the start of the year and still believes the U.S. central bank can raise rates this year at a pace more aggressive than many of his colleagues expect.

Comey Dismissal Upends Probes of Trump Campaign Ties to Russia

President Donald Trump's decision to fire the head of the FBI in the midst of the bureau's probe into possible links between his presidential campaign and Russia added impetus to calls for a special counsel to handle the case.

Trump Defends His Firing of Comey

President Trump on Wednesday explained his firing of FBI Director James Comey while top Senate Democrats questioned the timing of the ouster of the man who was investigating Trump campaign aides' ties to Russia.

Mario Draghi Brushes Off Calls to End ECB's Monetary Stimulus

European Central Bank President Mario Draghi defended the ECB's monetary stimulus before Dutch lawmakers on Wednesday in a rare visit to a national parliament, as pressure builds in Northern Europe for a policy change from Frankfurt.

Oil Prices Rise as U.S. Crude Supplies Decline

Crude prices rallied after U.S. data showed that the amount of oil in storage tanks fell for the fifth straight week.

WSJ's Daily Shot: Will a Tighter Job Market Produce Faster Wage Growth?

U.S. Import Prices Rose More Than Expected in April

Import prices increased 0.5% in April from a month earlier, the Labor Department said. Economists had expected a 0.1% increase. Unlike most measures of inflation, import prices are not adjusted for seasonality.

The Surprising Losers From the VIX's Decline

The low level of the market's so-called fear gauge is not only bad news for investors who bet on higher volatility, it is bad for conservative investing strategies that profit directly from market choppiness, too.

May 10, 2017 13:15 ET (17:15 GMT)