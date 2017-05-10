General Electric Issues $8.7 billion Euro Bond After French Election

General Electric issued a EUR8 billion ($8.7 billion) bond, capitalizing on the release of pent-up demand following the French election.

U.S. Stocks Lower, Weighed by Consumer Discretionary Sector

A decline in consumer discretionary shares pulled U.S. stocks lower. Dow component Walt Disney fell after reporting a smaller-than-expected increase in revenue.

Comey Dismissal Upends Probes of Trump Campaign Ties to Russia

President Donald Trump's decision to fire the head of the FBI in the midst of the bureau's probe into possible links between his presidential campaign and Russia added impetus to calls for a special counsel to handle the case.

Mario Draghi Brushes Off Calls to End ECB's Monetary Stimulus

European Central Bank President Mario Draghi defended the ECB's monetary stimulus before Dutch lawmakers on Wednesday in a rare visit to a national parliament, as pressure builds in Northern Europe for a policy change from Frankfurt.

Oil Prices Up as U.S. Crude Supplies Decline

Oil prices edged up after an industry group said U.S. crude supplies fell by nearly 6 million barrels last week.

WSJ's Daily Shot: Will a Tighter Job Market Produce Faster Wage Growth?

U.S. Import Prices Rose More Than Expected in April

Import prices increased 0.5% in April from a month earlier, the Labor Department said. Economists had expected a 0.1% increase. Unlike most measures of inflation, import prices are not adjusted for seasonality.

The Surprising Losers From the VIX's Decline

The low level of the market's so-called fear gauge is not only bad news for investors who bet on higher volatility, it is bad for conservative investing strategies that profit directly from market choppiness, too.

How Moon Jae-in Aims to Kick-Start South Korea's Economy

The new South Korean president's economic policies place a greater emphasis on the role of the government in boosting soft domestic demand and reversing high youth unemployment.

OECD Tempers Global Growth Expectations

A significant pickup in global economic growth has become less likely this year as the outlooks for the U.S., U.K. and China dim, according to leading indicators released by the OECD.

