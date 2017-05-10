U.S. Futures, European Stocks Drift Lower

U.S. futures and European stocks edged lower as investors looked at the latest batch of corporate earnings for clues on whether major Western indexes can push past recent highs.

Oil Prices Up as U.S. Crude Supplies Decline

Oil prices edged up after an industry group said U.S. crude supplies fell by nearly 6 million barrels last week.

OECD Tempers Global Growth Expectations

A significant pickup in global economic growth has become less likely this year as the outlooks for the U.S., U.K. and China dim, according to leading indicators released by the OECD.

ECB Unemployment Figures Support Case for Ongoing Eurozone Stimulus

Around 15% of eurozone workers are unemployed or underemployed, according to the ECB, suggesting wages and inflation in the bloc are unlikely to pick up for some time.

China Consumer Inflation Edged Up in April

Consumer inflation in China remained mild in April, edging up on higher costs for rent, education and other nonfood items, while producer prices rose at a slower pace in a sign of weak underlying demand.

BOJ Emphasizes Easing Commitment Through Opinion Summary

Bank of Japan officials used an opinion summary to send a fresh message that they want to continue with aggressive easing, pushing back against speculation that the central bank may start to raise interest rates this year.

Sorry Harvard and Yale, Trading Whiz Kids Are at Baruch College

The students who dominated trading competitions recently aren't Ivy Leaguers; they go to a public college in New York.

Investors Shift Bets From U.S. Stocks to Europe at Fast Clip

Investors are pulling money out of the U.S. stock market at one of the highest rates in years, scaling back a long-held bet that U.S. growth would bring superior returns. Much of the money is going to Europe.

Bank Lending for Commercial Real Estate Exceeds 2008 Peak

Bond ratings firm S&P Global Ratings said bank lending to the commercial real-estate sector has surpassed its 2008 peak, and with risks related to such loans rising, banks could face trouble.

Consumer Watchdog to Look Into Small Businesses' Access to Loans

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau signaled it aims to play a larger role in overseeing the market for small-business lending, launching an inquiry into whether small companies have enough access to credit.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 10, 2017 07:15 ET (11:15 GMT)