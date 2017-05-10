Commodity Bulls Gird for Another Run

Continue Reading Below

Investors are betting that a monthslong slump in commodity prices won't last on the belief that robust global growth will clear away oversupply in oil and other raw materials, allowing prices to move higher.

Workers at Exxon's Nigeria Unit Begin Walkout

Workers at Exxon Mobil's Nigerian unit have begun a gradual withdrawal from the company's oil-and-gas installations in a strike that threatens to shut down production of 660,000 barrels of oil a day, a union official said Wednesday.

RBNZ Stands Pat, Flags Concerns About U.S. Trade Policy

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand continued to express concern about possible U.S. trade policy while playing down a recent uptick in inflation as it stuck with a record low interest rate and a policy outlook that some economists see as overly cautious.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

GOP Runs Out of Time to Kill CFPB's Prepaid-Card Rule

An attempt by some Republican senators to undo a new federal rule on prepaid cards is expected to fail because it lacks sufficient GOP support.

Fed's Kashkari Urges Tough Approach to Bank Regulation

Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari said the size and prominence of the banking industry offers unique ways to get into trouble that can hurt the nation broadly.

Fed's Rosengren Sees Three More Rate Rises This Year as Reasonable

Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren said he isn't worried by tepid economic data over the start of the year and still believes the U.S. central bank can raise rates this year at a pace more aggressive than many of his colleagues expect.

U.S. Runs $182 Billion Budget Surplus in April

The U.S. ran a budget surplus in April, masking broader trends toward a growing deficit.

Why Shorts Are Betting on Big Markdowns in Department Stores

Short sellers have targeted department-store operators ahead of a slew of earnings this week.

GAO Reviews Regulatory Scrutiny of Risks in Some Lending

The Government Accountability Office is reviewing how bank regulators are monitoring heightened risks in the growing concentration of real estate and auto lending, a top official said.

Comey's Firing Came as Investigators Stepped Up Russia Probe

In the weeks before President Donald Trump fired FBI Director James Comey, a federal investigation into potential collusion between Trump associates and the Russian government was heating up, as Mr. Comey became increasingly occupied with the probe.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 10, 2017 23:15 ET (03:15 GMT)