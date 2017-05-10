U.S. Futures, European Stocks Drift Lower

Stocks in Europe and futures markets in the U.S. edged lower while Asian shares were mixed, as investors perused the latest batch of corporate earnings releases for clues on whether major Western bourses can push past recent highs.

ECB Unemployment Figures Support Case for Ongoing Eurozone Stimulus

Around 15% of eurozone workers are unemployed or underemployed, according to the ECB, suggesting wages and inflation in the bloc are unlikely to pick up for some time.

China Consumer Inflation Edged Up in April

Consumer inflation in China remained mild in April, edging up on higher costs for rent, education and other nonfood items, while producer prices rose at a slower pace in a sign of weak underlying demand.

BOJ Emphasizes Easing Commitment Through Opinion Summary

Bank of Japan officials used an opinion summary to send a fresh message that they want to continue with aggressive easing, pushing back against speculation that the central bank may start to raise interest rates this year.

Investors Shift Bets From U.S. Stocks to Europe at Fast Clip

Investors are pulling money out of the U.S. stock market at one of the highest rates in years, scaling back a long-held bet that U.S. growth would bring superior returns. Much of the money is going to Europe.

Bank Lending for Commercial Real Estate Exceeds 2008 Peak

Bond ratings firm S&P Global Ratings said bank lending to the commercial real-estate sector has surpassed its 2008 peak, and with risks related to such loans rising, banks could face trouble.

Consumer Watchdog to Look Into Small Businesses' Access to Loans

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau signaled it aims to play a larger role in overseeing the market for small-business lending, launching an inquiry into whether small companies have enough access to credit.

Fed's Kaplan Sees Two More Rate Increases This Year

Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan said his baseline scenario for U.S. central-bank action this year remains three interest-rate raises, including the increase already done in March.

Fed's Rosengren Warns Commercial Real Estate Sector Needs Watching

Federal Reserve Bank of Boston President Eric Rosengren renewed on Tuesday his warning that a very strong commercial real-estate sector could represent a significant risk to the economy if some negative shock were to arise.

Banks Shouldn't Leave Ethical Issues to Compliance Officials: Fed Lawyer

A surfeit of rules inside financial institutions can make employees feel like ethical judgment has been outsourced to company lawyers and they are less accountable for their own business decisions, the New York Fed's top lawyer warned.

