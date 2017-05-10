French Insurer AXA to List U.S. Unit

French insurance company AXA plans to take its large U.S. life-insurance operations public, selling shares in a company that also will be home to the AllianceBernstein Holding asset-management business.

States Fire Another Salvo Against National Fintech Charter

State regulators said Wednesday they are revamping a nationwide platform for licensing nonbank financial firms, a move partly aimed at staving off a federal regulator's plan to create its own specialty charter for fintech firms.

Consumer Watchdog to Look Into Small Businesses' Access to Loans

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau signaled it aims to play a larger role in overseeing the market for small-business lending, launching an inquiry into whether small companies have enough access to credit.

Bank Lending for Commercial Real Estate Exceeds 2008 Peak

Bond ratings firm S&P Global Ratings said bank lending to the commercial real-estate sector has surpassed its 2008 peak, and with risks related to such loans rising, banks could face trouble.

Fed's Kaplan Sees Two More Rate Increases This Year

Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan said his baseline scenario for U.S. central-bank action this year remains three interest-rate raises, including the increase already done in March.

Fed's Rosengren Warns Commercial Real Estate Sector Needs Watching

Federal Reserve Bank of Boston President Eric Rosengren renewed on Tuesday his warning that a very strong commercial real-estate sector could represent a significant risk to the economy if some negative shock were to arise.

Former SAC Manager Martoma Makes Another Case For Release

More than three years after a jury found him guilty of insider trading, Mathew Martoma is still fighting for his freedom.

Appeals Court Vacates Ruling That Declared AIG Bailout Unlawful

A federal appeals court on Tuesday vacated a lower court's ruling that the 2008 federal bailout of American International Group Inc. was unlawful.

AmTrust Shares Tumble on Earnings Miss

Shares of AmTrust Financial Services fell sharply to their lowest level in more than four years, after the company fell far short of Wall Street estimates for its first-quarter earnings.

Two Sigma Agrees to Buy Interactive Brokers' Options Market-Making Arm

Two Sigma Securities agreed to buy the U.S. options market-making business of Interactive Brokers Group, called Timber Hill, the latest in a string of industry deals.

