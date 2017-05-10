Latest on Oil

Oil prices surged after weekly inventories data showed a larger-than-expected decline in crude supplies.

U.S. Oil Inventories Decline Sharply

U.S. crude-oil inventories decreased by a much-greater-than-expected 5.2 million barrels for the week ended May 5, while gasoline supplies also declined, government data showed.

Eni Profit Jumps on Oil Price Rebound

Eni's profit more than tripled in the first quarter as the Italian oil company, like its larger peers, benefited from a surge in the price of crude.

Trump Administration Revives Nevada Plan as Nuclear Waste Piles Up

Communities across the country are rallying behind the Trump administration's push for a nuclear repository in Yucca Mountain, hoping their decades-old wait to ship radioactive material could be coming to an end.

Trump Won't Make Decision on Paris Climate Accord Until Later This Month

President Donald Trump won't make a decision on whether to withdraw from the Paris Agreement on climate change until after he meets with G-7 leaders later this month, the White House's top spokesman said Tuesday.

Hanford Nuclear Site Declares Emergency After Tunnel Collapse

The roof over part of an underground tunnel containing radioactive materials collapsed at a former nuclear-weapons production site in a remote part of Washington state, prompting an emergency declaration and evacuation of some employees, officials said.

SunEdison Shareholders Seek Greater Transparency

A group of SunEdison Inc. shareholders say they deserve more information about how the solar-power company lost billions of dollars of investor money, most likely leaving them with nothing.

South Carolina Ready to Become Latest State to Raise Gasoline Tax

South Carolina is poised to raise its gasoline tax for the first time in 30 years, joining Tennessee and other GOP-led states in touching what was formerly a third rail in politics.

Samson Resources Puts Assets Up For Sale

Samson Resources Corp. has begun marketing its oil-and-gas assets, fulfilling a part of its reorganization plan in the months following its emergence from bankruptcy protection.

E.ON First-Quarter Net Profit Falls 46% to EUR628 Million

German renewable-energy titan E.ON said that its net profit declined sharply in the first quarter, suffering from currency effects and weaker sales among its U.K. businesses, as well as lower wind volumes across its wind farms.

