Time Chairman to Resign
Time's executive chairman will resign, weeks after the media company decided against selling itself.
Barclays Chair Backs Embattled Staley Over Whistleblowing Probe
Barclays Chairman John McFarlane defended the bank's chief executive, Jes Staley, as several shareholders called for the U.S. banker to be fired over his role in trying to unmask a whistleblower
SoftBank Nears Closing on $100 Billion Tech Fund
SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son said he is preparing to shift his focus from turning around U.S. wireless unit Sprint to running a $100 billion technology-investment fund-which might launch as early as next week.
General Electric Issues $8.7 billion Euro Bond After French Election
General Electric issued a EUR8 billion ($8.7 billion) bond, capitalizing on the release of pent-up demand following the French election.
Japanese Auto Makers Struggle Amid Shift in U.S. Market
Japanese car makers such as Toyota Motor Corp. are painting a bleak picture for the current financial year as the U.S. car market stalls, forcing them to tighten their belts while fighting an increasingly fierce price war.
Canada's Largest Pension Fund Opposes Re-Election of Bombardier Chairman
Embattled Bombardier Inc. has come under increased shareholder pressure to check the boardroom influence of its founding family after Canada's largest pension plan joined two other major funds in opposing the re-election of Pierre Beaudoin as executive chairman.
DHX Media Acquires Peanuts Characters From Iconix
Owner of children's TV programs Teletubbies and Caillou gains controlling interest in brand with roots from the Charles Schulz-developed comic strip.
Big Tech Companies Could Face More Rules in the EU
Tech companies face the prospect of more new rules in Europe as the EU's executive body considers moves that would prevent web platforms from offering unfair terms to small businesses.
French Insurer AXA to List U.S. Unit
French insurance company AXA plans to take its large U.S. life-insurance operations public, selling shares in a company that also will be home to the AllianceBernstein Holding asset-management business.
INC Research, InVentiv Health to Combine
INC Research Holdings agreed to combine with private-equity owned inVentiv Health, creating a biopharmaceutical outsourcing provider the companies hope will better capture growing demand for outsourced services.
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
May 10, 2017 11:15 ET (15:15 GMT)