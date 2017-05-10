Time Chairman to Resign

Time's executive chairman will resign, weeks after the media company decided against selling itself.

Japanese Auto Makers Struggle Amid Shift in U.S. Market

Japanese car makers such as Toyota Motor Corp. are painting a bleak picture for the current financial year as the U.S. car market stalls, forcing them to tighten their belts while fighting an increasingly fierce price war.

Canada's Largest Pension Fund Opposes Re-Election of Bombardier Chairman

Embattled Bombardier Inc. has come under increased shareholder pressure to check the boardroom influence of its founding family after Canada's largest pension plan joined two other major funds in opposing the re-election of Pierre Beaudoin as executive chairman.

Big Tech Companies Could Face More Rules in the EU

Tech companies face the prospect of more new rules in Europe as the EU's executive body considers moves that would prevent web platforms from offering unfair terms to small businesses.

French Insurer AXA to List U.S. Unit

French insurance company AXA plans to take its large U.S. life-insurance operations public, selling shares in a company that also will be home to the AllianceBernstein Holding asset-management business.

INC Research, InVentiv Health to Combine

INC Research Holdings agreed to combine with private-equity owned inVentiv Health, creating a biopharmaceutical outsourcing provider the companies hope will better capture growing demand for outsourced services.

Auto Profits With Chinese Characteristics

Share prices of China's top auto makers have soared this year, despite wavering demand in the world's largest car market. The underlying financials, however, are looking a little too rosy.

J.P. Morgan Expands Investment in Detroit

Encouraged by its return on a $100 million bet it made on the Motor City three years ago, J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. is planning an additional $50 million investment in Detroit's revitalization efforts.

SunEdison Shareholders Seek Greater Transparency

A group of SunEdison Inc. shareholders say they deserve more information about how the solar-power company lost billions of dollars of investor money, most likely leaving them with nothing.

News Corp Beats Revenue Estimates

News Corp narrowed its losses in the quarter ended March, driven by digital subscriber growth at The Wall Street Journal, cost cuts and the strong performance of the in-store marketing and coupon business. The company also reported a 5% gain in revenue to $1.98 billion.

