Verizon Wins Bidding War for Straight Path Communications

Verizon Communications to pay more than $3.1 billion for the wireless-spectrum holder, beating rival AT&T in an unusually intense bidding war, according to people familiar with the matter.

Activist Investor Starboard Takes 5.7% Stake in Parexel International

The New York hedge fund wants the drug-research company to boost its operating margins and thinks it could attract significant interest from potential buyers, according to people familiar with the matter.

Workers at Exxon's Nigeria Unit Begin Walkout

Workers at Exxon Mobil's Nigerian unit have begun a gradual withdrawal from the company's oil-and-gas installations in a strike that threatens to shut down production of 660,000 barrels of oil a day, a union official said Wednesday.

Spiegel Speaks: Highlights of the Snap CEO's Quarterly-Call Debut

Evan Spiegel, the 26-year-old co-founder and CEO of Snap Inc., made his earnings-call debut on Wednesday moments after the company issued its quarterly report, which sent the stock sliding more than 23% in after-hours trading.

Snapchat Parent Posts Disappointing User Growth; Stock Plunges

Snap, in its first quarterly report as a public company, showed it struggled to maintain strong user growth at its Snapchat vanishing-messaging app, sending shares tumbling and sparking worries about its ability to challenge social-media titan Facebook.

FDA Approves Combining Merck's Keytruda With Chemotherapy

U.S. health regulators approved expanding the use of Merck's cancer drug Keytruda to include adding it to chemotherapy to treat lung cancer, broadening the drug's potential market though evidence for the combination's benefit is mixed.

Blankenship, Massey Energy's Former CEO, Comes Out of Prison Tweeting

Don Blankenship, Massey Energy Co.'s former chief executive, lashed out at prosecutors on social media on the day he finished his one-year prison sentence related to a 2010 West Virginia mining disaster.

Aetna to Pull Out of Current Affordable Care Act Exchanges

Aetna Inc. said it would pull out of the Affordable Care Act exchanges in Delaware and Nebraska next year, confirming that the insurer will exit all of the marketplaces where it currently sells plans.

Fox Revenue Lifted by Super Bowl

21st Century Fox Inc. reported a rise in revenue in the latest quarter, lifted by higher advertising and affiliate fees in its television segments.

Barclays to Pay $97 Million to Settle SEC's Allegations of Overbilling

Barclays agreed to pay $97 million to settle claims that its former wealth-management business overcharged thousands of clients on advisory fees and mutual-fund sales charges, the SEC said.

