Auto Profits With Chinese Characteristics

Share prices of China's top auto makers have soared this year, despite wavering demand in the world's largest car market. The underlying financials, however, are looking a little too rosy.

J.P. Morgan Expands Investment in Detroit

Encouraged by its return on a $100 million bet it made on the Motor City three years ago, J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. is planning an additional $50 million investment in Detroit's revitalization efforts.

SunEdison Shareholders Seek Greater Transparency

A group of SunEdison Inc. shareholders say they deserve more information about how the solar-power company lost billions of dollars of investor money, most likely leaving them with nothing.

News Corp Beats Revenue Estimates

News Corp narrowed its losses in the quarter ended March, driven by digital subscriber growth at The Wall Street Journal, cost cuts and the strong performance of the in-store marketing and coupon business. The company also reported a 5% gain in revenue to $1.98 billion.

U.S. Asks Wal-Mart to Pay $300 Million to Settle Bribery Probe

U.S. authorities have asked Wal-Mart Stores to pay $300 million to settle a five-year investigation into foreign bribery, according to a person familiar with the talks, a penalty far less than what the Obama administration had sought.

Two Sigma Agrees to Buy Interactive Brokers' Options Market-Making Arm

Two Sigma Securities agreed to buy the U.S. options market-making business of Interactive Brokers Group, called Timber Hill, the latest in a string of industry deals.

Disney's ESPN Looks to an Online Future, as Cable Subscribers Decline

Faced with ongoing subscriber and viewership losses, Walt Disney Co.'s ESPN is planning to launch digital subscription services focused on particular sports, teams and regions.

Amazon Unveils Echo Show Capable of Video Calling

Amazon.com Inc. on Tuesday unveiled a new Echo speaker with a screen that will incorporate video-calling capabilities, keeping the online retailer one step ahead of technology rivals in seeking to control smart homes.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Care Capital Properties Merge

Health-care real estate landlords Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. and Care Capital Properties are merging to form a $7.4 billion company that would create a more diversified real-estate investment trust with better access to debt markets.

Coke's New CEO to Staff: Make Mistakes

Coca-Cola's new CEO James Quincey wants the company to shake off a culture of cautiousness that has dogged it for more than a century, stressing the importance of taking risks at an existential moment for the beverage giant.

