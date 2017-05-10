Mario Draghi Brushes Off Calls to End ECB's Monetary Stimulus

European Central Bank President Mario Draghi defended the ECB's monetary stimulus before Dutch lawmakers on Wednesday in a rare visit to a national parliament, as pressure builds in Northern Europe for a policy change from Frankfurt.

Speaking in the Dutch Lower House, Mr. Draghi argued that the ECB's large-scale bond purchases and subzero rates have helped support local households and the national budget. He emphasized that the policies would remain in place for now, brushing off calls for a swift exit.

"It is too early to declare success," Mr. Draghi said, pointing to weak core inflation and wage growth. "Maintaining the current very substantial degree of monetary [stimulus] is still needed for underlying inflation pressures to build up."

The visit to The Hague comes at a sensitive time for the ECB, which is considering when to start winding down its EUR60 billion ($65.22 billion) monthly bond-purchasing program, known as quantitative easing. The program is currently due to run at least through December.

The eurozone's EUR10 trillion economy grew faster than the U.S. in the first quarter, and inflation has surged to 1.9%, within the ECB's target range of just below 2%.

As the region's economy has picked up, the ECB's stimulus has come under increasing attack in richer member countries such as the Netherlands and Germany. Officials in these countries are worried about the impact of years of ultralow interest rates on the returns of savers. Dutch lawmakers are also concerned about the impact on the nation's huge pension funds.

Dutch central-bank governor Klaas Knot said in an interview in March that the risk of deflation had disappeared, and the ECB might soon take steps to exit its stimulus.

But Mr. Draghi gave no signs of any such shift. He argued that potential negative side effects from the ECB's policies had been limited, though the bank was monitoring them closely.

Mr. Draghi highlighted the benefits of the ECB's policies for households across the eurozone, including in the Netherlands. By supporting the economic recovery, ECB policies create jobs and boost returns on investment, he said. They also help taxpayers: the Dutch government ran a EUR2.9 billion surplus last year, its first surplus since 2008, thanks in part to the ECB's policies, he said.

"As an export-oriented country, the Netherlands is currently benefiting from the recovery in other euro area countries," Mr. Draghi said.

While low interest rates may depress returns for pension funds, the ECB's bond purchases have also helped to increase the value of pension fund assets, he said.

The ECB chief also stressed that the central bank's actions weren't unique: Central banks in the U.S., Japan and the U.K. also used asset purchases, while central banks in for example Sweden and Switzerland reduced key interest rates to below zero, he said.

