Jump in Retail Sales Expected -- Data Week Ahead

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal. Forecasts were last updated on Monday afternoon.
DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS
(ET)
Wednesday 1400 Monthly Federal Budget Apr +$189B (4) +$106B*
Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims May 6 244K (18) 238K
0830 Producer Price Index Apr +0.2% (20) -0.1%
-- ex food & energy Apr +0.2% (18) +0.0%
Friday 0830 Retail Sales Apr +0.5% (24) -0.2%
-- ex autos Apr +0.5% (24) +0.0%
0830 Consumer Price Index Apr +0.2% (25) -0.3%
-- ex food & energy Apr +0.2% (25) -0.1%
1000 Business Inventories Mar +0.1% (14) +0.3%
1000 Consumer Sentiment May 97.1 (20) 97.0**
(Preliminary)
*April 2016 Reading
**End-April Reading
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)
May 10, 2017 10:14 ET (14:14 GMT)