Jump in Retail Sales Expected -- Data Week Ahead

Features Dow Jones Newswires

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal. Forecasts were last updated on Monday afternoon.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS

(ET)

Wednesday 1400 Monthly Federal Budget Apr +$189B (4) +$106B*

Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims May 6 244K (18) 238K

0830 Producer Price Index Apr +0.2% (20) -0.1%

-- ex food & energy Apr +0.2% (18) +0.0%

Friday 0830 Retail Sales Apr +0.5% (24) -0.2%

-- ex autos Apr +0.5% (24) +0.0%

0830 Consumer Price Index Apr +0.2% (25) -0.3%

-- ex food & energy Apr +0.2% (25) -0.1%

1000 Business Inventories Mar +0.1% (14) +0.3%

1000 Consumer Sentiment May 97.1 (20) 97.0**

(Preliminary)

*April 2016 Reading

**End-April Reading

(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Tim Merle at dataweekahead@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 10, 2017 10:14 ET (14:14 GMT)