Hong Kong Exchanges 1Q Net Profit HK$1.72 Billion, Up 20%

Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing Ltd. (0388.HK) said Wednesday its first-quarter net profit rose 20% from a year earlier, partly thanks to higher revenue from trading and listing fees as well as investment income.

The operator of Hong Kong's stock exchange said its net profit for the three months ended March 31 rose to 1.72 billion Hong Kong dollars (US$220 million) from HK$1.43 billion a year earlier, while revenue and other income rose 11% from a year earlier to HK$3.05 billion.

The company didn't declare a dividend for the first quarter.

May 10, 2017 00:45 ET (04:45 GMT)