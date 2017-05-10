China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Wednesday, May 10 2017
Continue Reading Below
Natural Rubber
Turnover: 846,952 lots
Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open
Settle Interest
May-17 13,165 13,285 12,700 13,010 13,085 -75 4,292 16,676
Continue Reading Below
ADVERTISEMENT
Jun-17 13,245 13,310 12,900 13,065 13,165 -100 102 260
Jul-17 13,445 13,590 13,445 13,515 13,425 90 18 116
Aug-17 13,630 13,630 13,210 13,365 13,520 -155 10 70
Sep-17 13,630 13,790 13,225 13,535 13,560 -25 812,882 381,290
Oct-17 13,775 13,800 13,335 13,545 13,610 -65 48 124
Nov-17 13,770 13,850 13,335 13,605 13,630 -25 130 2,020
Jan-18 15,545 15,725 15,165 15,480 15,530 -50 29,462 38,834
Mar-18 15,430 15,430 15,420 15,425 15,655 -230 6 80
Apr-18 16,015 16,015 16,015 16,015 15,930 85 2 18
Notes:
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;
2) Volume and open interest are in lots;
3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.
Write to djnews.beijing@dowjones.com
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
May 10, 2017 03:30 ET (07:30 GMT)