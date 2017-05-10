On Our Radar

China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Wednesday, May 10 2017

Natural Rubber

Turnover: 846,952 lots

Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open

Settle Interest

May-17 13,165 13,285 12,700 13,010 13,085 -75 4,292 16,676

Jun-17 13,245 13,310 12,900 13,065 13,165 -100 102 260

Jul-17 13,445 13,590 13,445 13,515 13,425 90 18 116

Aug-17 13,630 13,630 13,210 13,365 13,520 -155 10 70

Sep-17 13,630 13,790 13,225 13,535 13,560 -25 812,882 381,290

Oct-17 13,775 13,800 13,335 13,545 13,610 -65 48 124

Nov-17 13,770 13,850 13,335 13,605 13,630 -25 130 2,020

Jan-18 15,545 15,725 15,165 15,480 15,530 -50 29,462 38,834

Mar-18 15,430 15,430 15,420 15,425 15,655 -230 6 80

Apr-18 16,015 16,015 16,015 16,015 15,930 85 2 18

Notes:

1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;

2) Volume and open interest are in lots;

3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.

