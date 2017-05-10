Boeing Halts Flights Of New 737 Max Jet

Boeing Co. said Wednesday that it had suspended flight tests of its new 737 Max jetliner because of engine problems, though still planned to deliver the first plane to a customer this month.

The company announced a "temporary suspension" of flights, just days before the first of the single-aisle jets was due to be flown to Malaysia where it will be operated by a unit of Lion Air, the launch operator.

Boeing has secured 3,700 orders for the 737 Max, powered by engines made by the CFM joint venture between General Electric Co. and Safran SA.

"We will work closely with CFM to understand the precise scope and root cause of the quality issue," Boeing said in a statement.

Southwest Airlines Co. and American Airlines Group Inc. are among other carriers due to receive their first 737 Max jets this year.

Airbus SE suffered problems with initial engines powering its rival A320neo jet that are made by the Pratt & Whitney unit of United Technologies Corp, forcing the plane maker to reduce output of the jet.

