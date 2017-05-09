WPP's POSSIBLE Buys Marketplace Ignition

Advertising firm WPP PLC (WPP.LN) said Tuesday that it digital agency POSSIBLE has acquired Marketplace Ignition, LLC, for an undisclosed sum.

Marketplace Ignition employs 35 people and is based in Atlanta with an office in Seattle, U.S. It was founded in 2011.

WPP shares at 1101 GMT up 0.3 pence, or 1.7%, at GBP17.10, valuing the company at GBP21.86 billion.

