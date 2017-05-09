What's News: World-Wide -- WSJ

Yates told Congress she warned the White House that Flynn had misled officials about his talks with a top Russian diplomat.

Obama advised then President-elect Trump against hiring Flynn as his national security adviser, an ex-Obama official said.

GOP leaders and the administration are trying to quell criticism that the health-care bill would imperil coverage for millions.

Trump has told top aides he wants to decide on the U.S. role in the Paris climate-change agreement.

Judges weighed whether they should consider previous Trump statements about a Muslim ban when ruling on his revised travel order.

Trump announced 10 judicial nominees, drawing praise from conservatives and concern from liberals.

The Taliban have expanded their fight against the Afghan government into a drive to govern villages.

Macron faces the challenge of gaining control of France's parliament in the wake of his presidential win.

Protests in Venezuela are spreading beyond Maduro's control, the president's former interior minister said.

Indonesia is seeking to ban a hard-line Islamist group that wants to establish a transnational caliphate.

Chicago police were warned of the increasing use by gang members of rifles able to pierce body armor.

May 09, 2017 02:47 ET (06:47 GMT)