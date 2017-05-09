Tech Shares Edge Higher -- Technology Roundup

Shares of tech companies inched higher as investors digested earnings reports.

Apple rose to a new high, bringing the market capitalization of the iPhone maker above $800 billion as excitement built about its next iPhone model.

A Morgan Stanley survey of information technology chief security officers "shows an expected 6% growth in security spending in 2017, accelerating to a 9% compound annual growth rate over the next three years, ahead of overall IT spending growth of about 4%, according to our CIO survey."

