Stocks Edge Lower on Declines in Energy Shares

The S&P 500 edged lower, weighed by declines in shares of utilities and energy companies.

Fed's Kaplan Sees Two More Rate Increases This Year

Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan said his baseline scenario for U.S. central-bank action this year remains three interest-rate raises, including the increase already done in March.

Fed's George Warns Economy Could Overheat if Rates Raised Too Slowly

Kansas City Fed President Esther George said the U.S. central bank should press forward with interest-rate increases, warning that the economy might overheat if borrowing costs aren't increased quickly enough.

Fed's Rosengren Warns Commercial Real Estate Sector Needs Watching

Federal Reserve Bank of Boston President Eric Rosengren renewed on Tuesday his warning that a very strong commercial real-estate sector could represent a significant risk to the economy if some negative shock were to arise.

Bank Lending for Commercial Real Estate Exceeds 2008 Peak

Bond ratings firm S&P Global Ratings said bank lending to the commercial real-estate sector has surpassed its 2008 peak, and with risks related to such loans rising, banks could face trouble.

Oil Falls Again as Oversupply Jitters Persist

Crude futures slid with a slate of factors including a rising dollar, momentum trades and skepticism about OPEC's influence continuing to batter oil.

Investors Shift Bets From U.S. Stocks to Europe at Fast Clip

Investors are pulling money out of the U.S. stock market at one of the highest rates in years, scaling back a long-held bet that U.S. growth would bring superior returns. Much of the money is going to Europe.

U.S. Wholesale Inventories Grew 0.2% in March

Wholesale inventories grew a seasonally adjusted 0.2% in March from the prior month, the Commerce Department said. Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal had expected a 0.1% decline.

Germany Posts Record Current-Account Surplus in March

Germany posted a record current-account surplus in March, a development that is likely to intensify international criticism of its economic policies for depending too heavily on exports to drive growth.

Mexican Inflation Continues to Rise in April

Mexican consumer prices rose more than expected in April, pushing annual inflation to an eight-year high as increases in core goods and agricultural prices offset a decline in residential electricity rates.

May 09, 2017 19:15 ET (23:15 GMT)