Stocks Edge Lower on Declines in Energy Shares

Continue Reading Below

The S&P 500 edged lower, weighed by declines in shares of utilities and energy companies.

Fed's George Warns Economy Could Overheat if Rates Raised Too Slowly

Kansas City Fed President Esther George said the U.S. central bank should press forward with interest-rate increases, warning that the economy might overheat if borrowing costs aren't increased quickly enough.

Fed's Rosengren Warns Commercial Real Estate Sector Needs Watching

Federal Reserve Bank of Boston President Eric Rosengren renewed on Tuesday his warning that a very strong commercial real-estate sector could represent a significant risk to the economy if some negative shock were to arise.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Oil Falls Again as Oversupply Jitters Persist

Crude futures slid, with a slate of factors including skepticism about OPEC's influence, a rising dollar and momentum continuing to batter oil.

Investors Shift Bets From U.S. Stocks to Europe at Fast Clip

Investors are pulling money out of the U.S. stock market at one of the highest rates in years, scaling back a long-held bet that U.S. growth would bring superior returns. Much of the money is going to Europe.

U.S. Wholesale Inventories Grew 0.2% in March

Wholesale inventories grew a seasonally adjusted 0.2% in March from the prior month, the Commerce Department said. Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal had expected a 0.1% decline.

Germany Posts Record Current-Account Surplus in March

Germany posted a record current-account surplus in March, a development that is likely to intensify international criticism of its economic policies for depending too heavily on exports to drive growth.

Mexican Inflation Continues to Rise in April

Mexican consumer prices rose more than expected in April, pushing annual inflation to an eight-year high as increases in core goods and agricultural prices offset a decline in residential electricity rates.

Ex-SEC Accountant Settles Claims of Illicit Options Trading at Work

A former staff accountant at the Securities and Exchange Commission agreed to pay $108,600 to settle claims that he made more than 100 illicit options trades while working for the regulator and then lied to investigators about his activity.

Banks Shouldn't Leave Ethical Issues to Compliance Officials: Fed Lawyer

A surfeit of rules inside financial institutions can make employees feel like ethical judgment has been outsourced to company lawyers and they are less accountable for their own business decisions, the New York Fed's top lawyer warned.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 09, 2017 17:15 ET (21:15 GMT)