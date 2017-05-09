Latest on Oil

Crude futures rose in Asian trade on Tuesday, extending overnight gains as investors bet on more production cuts by major producers, though analysts say the recovery could be fragile.

NextEra Energy Seeks New Hearing on Oncor Takeover

NextEra Energy Inc. has asked Texas energy regulators to reconsider their decision to reject its takeover of Oncor, one of the country's largest electricity transmissions businesses.

Earnings Season Isn't Helping Oil Prices

Are U.S. oil companies killing off their golden goose?

Why Do Gas Station Prices Constantly Change? Blame the Algorithm

Retailers are using artificial-intelligence software to set optimal prices, which are sometimes higher than competitors. Some antitrust experts say such systems could raise prices for consumers.

Oil Prices Edge Higher Amid Expectations of Supply Cuts

Crude futures edged higher Monday, amid expectations that major producers will cut their supplies for longer in a bid to reduce high global inventories.

Saudi Arabia Energy Minister Confident Production Cuts Will Be Extended

Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister Khalid Al-Falih said Monday that he was confident production cuts led by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) will be extended.

Despite Sanctions, Russia's Oil Industry Powers On

Exxon Mobil is suffering from sanctions on Russia. The same can't be said for other big Western energy companies, or for Russia's oil production.

Oil Investors Cut Their Bets on Higher Oil Prices

Investors cut their bullish bets on the oil price to the lowest level since OPEC reached a deal to cut output last year, amid continued doubts about the effectiveness of that agreement.

U.S. Oil-Rig Count Rises by 6

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. rose six to 703 in the past week. Oil-rig count typically is viewed as a proxy for activity in the sector.

What Selloff? Wall Street Still Bullish on Oil After Plunge

Wall Street analysts are keeping their bullish forecasts for oil prices, despite a 13% plunge in crude over the past three weeks.

Oil-Plunge Explanation Isn't That Scary

After six exuberant months, oil and commodities markets have awakened to the realization that neither China's big stimulus nor Trump's election is a game changer. But that doesn't signal the collapse of global growth.

