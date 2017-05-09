Disney Profit Rises Despite ESPN Woes

Continue Reading Below

The company's cable property has faced well-documented woes such as rising costs and declining viewership

Ford's Board Turns Up Heat on CEO

Ford Motor Co.'s board of directors is extending its scheduled meetings this week so it can press Chief Executive Mark Fields to clarify his strategy as the company's stock price languishes and its U.S. market share recedes.

Appeals Court Vacates Ruling That Declared AIG Bailout Unlawful

A federal appeals court on Tuesday vacated a lower court's ruling that the 2008 federal bailout of American International Group Inc. was unlawful.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Coke's New CEO to Staff: Make Mistakes

Coca-Cola's new CEO James Quincey wants the company to shake off a culture of cautiousness that has dogged it for more than a century, stressing the importance of taking risks at an existential moment for the beverage giant.

Amazon Unveils Echo Show Capable of Video Calling

Amazon.com Inc. on Tuesday unveiled a new Echo speaker with a screen that will incorporate video-calling capabilities, keeping the online retailer one step ahead of technology rivals in seeking to control smart homes.

Toshiba Partners Brace for Possible Bankruptcy Filing

Toshiba's business partners are preparing for a scenario in which the company seeks to reorganize under Japanese bankruptcy laws, with consequences for the global nuclear-power and electronics industries.

Hertz Shares Plunge on Wide Earnings Miss

Hertz shares plunged after the rental-car company reported a far larger loss than expected, raising concerns about its turnaround efforts.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Care Capital Properties Merge

Health-care real estate landlords Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. and Care Capital Properties are merging to form a $7.4 billion company that would create a more diversified real-estate investment trust with better access to debt markets.

AmTrust Shares Tumble on Earnings Miss

Shares of AmTrust Financial Services fell sharply to their lowest level in more than four years, after the company fell far short of Wall Street estimates for its first-quarter earnings.

Southwest Looks to Pilot Pain-Free Systems Upgrade

Southwest Airlines Co. on Tuesday plans to move from its 30-year-old reservations system to a new technology platform, providing capabilities its rivals have been using for years.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 09, 2017 17:15 ET (21:15 GMT)