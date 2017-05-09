Toshiba Partners Brace for Possible Bankruptcy Filing

Toshiba's business partners are preparing for a scenario in which the company seeks to reorganize under Japanese bankruptcy laws, with consequences for the global nuclear-power and electronics industries.

Southwest Looks to Pilot Pain-Free Systems Upgrade

Southwest Airlines Co. on Tuesday plans to move from its 30-year-old reservations system to a new technology platform, providing capabilities its rivals have been using for years.

Home Capital to Sell up to $1.1 Billion of Mortgages

Mortgage lender Home Capital Group Inc. has agreed to sell as much as 1.5 billion Canadian dollars ($1.1 billion) of mortgages to an unidentified buyer as it scrambles for new capital in the wake of a deposit flight.

Elliott Takes Akzo Nobel to Court to Oust Chairman in PPG Bid Battle

U.S. activist investor Elliott Management has asked a Dutch court to force Akzo Nobel to hold a special shareholder meeting seeking the removal of its chairman, its latest attempt to strong-arm the paint maker into sale talks with rival PPG.

'American Idol' to Return to TV, on ABC

ABC plans to revive "American Idol," the music competition show that dominated television in the 2000s. Fox previously aired "Idol," which was canceled a year ago.

Alipay and WeChat Pay Make Push Into U.S.

China's Alipay and WeChat Pay, which allow payments for groceries, movies and more with smartphones, are expanding into North America, hoping to ride waves of Chinese traveling abroad.

Amazon Plans to Unveil New Echo

Amazon is due to unveil a new Echo speaker with a screen that will incorporate video calling capabilities, according to people familiar with the matter.

Microsoft Cortana-Powered Speaker Challenges Amazon's Echo With Skype Calls

Microsoft is hoping to challenge Amazon.com's Echo smart speaker for a spot on the kitchen counter with a device from Samsung that can make phone calls.

Spain-Based Fragrance Maker Iberchem Is Up for Sale

Iberchem, a Spain-based fragrance maker, is on the auction block and could fetch a sale price of around $437 million, according to people familiar with the matter.

Crown Cashes In Its Macau Chips-but Its China Bet is Still On

Crown retreats from the world's biggest gambling market, but Chinese high rollers are still crucial to its business.

