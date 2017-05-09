Asian Rubber Futures End Mixed, Yen Supports Tokyo Prices

Asian rubber prices ended mixed, with the Tocom rubber market seeing some support from a broadly weak Japanese yen.

"Chinese rubber markets continued to fall, but a weaker yen led to buying among investors," noted Kaname Gokon of Okato Shoji brokerage in Tokyo. The Japanese yen has fallen 0.5% against the U.S. dollar in Asian trading.

However, natural rubber prices in Shanghai remain under pressure on concerns about demand and broader weakness in commodity markets.

Asian Rubber Futures

May 9 Change from previous close

Tocom Oct RSS3 Y208.7/kg Up Y2.1/kg

Shanghai Sep SCR5 CNY13,560/Ton Dn CNY175/Ton

Sicom Jun RSS3 US211.0 cents/Kg Up US 1.7 cents/Kg

Sicom Jun TSR20 US148.0 cents/Kg Up US 1.0 cents/Kg

USS May THB67.67-THB67.90/Kg THB68.08-THB68.88/Kg

