On Our Radar

Asian Rubber Futures End Mixed, Yen Supports Tokyo Prices

By Lucy Craymer Features Dow Jones Newswires

Asian rubber prices ended mixed, with the Tocom rubber market seeing some support from a broadly weak Japanese yen.

Continue Reading Below

"Chinese rubber markets continued to fall, but a weaker yen led to buying among investors," noted Kaname Gokon of Okato Shoji brokerage in Tokyo. The Japanese yen has fallen 0.5% against the U.S. dollar in Asian trading.

However, natural rubber prices in Shanghai remain under pressure on concerns about demand and broader weakness in commodity markets.

Asian Rubber Futures

May 9 Change from previous close

Tocom Oct RSS3 Y208.7/kg Up Y2.1/kg

Continue Reading Below

Shanghai Sep SCR5 CNY13,560/Ton Dn CNY175/Ton

Sicom Jun RSS3 US211.0 cents/Kg Up US 1.7 cents/Kg

Sicom Jun TSR20 US148.0 cents/Kg Up US 1.0 cents/Kg

USS May THB67.67-THB67.90/Kg THB68.08-THB68.88/Kg

Write to Lucy Craymer at lucy.craymer@wsj.com, @lucy_craymer

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 09, 2017 07:03 ET (11:03 GMT)