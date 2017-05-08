Watch: Former Acting Attorney General Yates Testifies on Trump/Russia

USDA Crop Progress: Winter Wheat Condition/Progress-May 8

For the week ended May 7, in percent. * denotes revision.

NOTE: Averages for are based on the number of planted acres, not

the number of states.

CONDITION:

very poor poor fair good excellent

05/07 04/30 05/07 04/30 05/07 04/30 05/07 04/30 05/07 04/30

Ark 1 2 6 5 25 29 57 54 11 10

Cali 0 0 0 0 0 0 30 30 70 70

Colo 4 3 12 13 39 37 38 42 7 5

Idah 1 2 4 5 29 32 50 45 16 16

Ill 4 0 9 5 27 23 50 60 10 12

Ind 1 1 4 3 28 25 52 55 15 16

Kans 10 4 17 12 30 35 37 43 6 6

Mich 3 2 9 9 25 25 51 53 12 11

Mo 1 0 6 5 33 30 54 58 6 7

Mont 1 1 4 4 26 32 49 48 20 15

Nebr 2 2 15 12 47 36 31 46 5 4

NC 2 2 11 12 25 25 55 55 7 6

Ohio 0 0 2 2 18 17 62 61 18 20

Okla 5 6 11 11 35 36 41 42 8 5

Ore 0 0 1 5 3 10 68 59 28 26

SD 2 1 11 11 35 34 51 53 1 1

Texas 2 2 14 13 44 41 34 37 6 7

Wash 2 1 1 1 17 15 62 65 18 18

18-state

Avg 4 3 11 10 32 33 43 45 10 9

yr-ago 1 1 6 6 31 32 51 50 11 11

PROGRESS:

--Headed--

05/07 04/30 2016 Avg

Ark 100 98 94 86

Cali 97 96 94 94

Colo 3 0 7 12

Idah 2 1 5 3

Ill 78 67 60 37

Ind 46 32 30 23

Kans 59 44 70 51

Mich 0 0 0 1

Mo 84 76 76 48

Mont 0 0 0 0

Nebr 1 0 9 9

NC 96 89 79 81

Ohio 19 5 13 6

Okla 90 76 89 83

Ore 2 1 5 5

SD 0 0 1 1

Texas 83 78 82 76

Wash 1 0 23 6

18-state

Avg 50 42 55 46

May 08, 2017