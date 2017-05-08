USDA Crop Progress: Winter Wheat Condition/Progress-May 8

For the week ended May 7, in percent. * denotes revision.
NOTE: Averages for are based on the number of planted acres, not
the number of states.
CONDITION:
very poor poor fair good excellent
05/07 04/30 05/07 04/30 05/07 04/30 05/07 04/30 05/07 04/30
Ark 1 2 6 5 25 29 57 54 11 10
Cali 0 0 0 0 0 0 30 30 70 70
Colo 4 3 12 13 39 37 38 42 7 5
Idah 1 2 4 5 29 32 50 45 16 16
Ill 4 0 9 5 27 23 50 60 10 12
Ind 1 1 4 3 28 25 52 55 15 16
Kans 10 4 17 12 30 35 37 43 6 6
Mich 3 2 9 9 25 25 51 53 12 11
Mo 1 0 6 5 33 30 54 58 6 7
Mont 1 1 4 4 26 32 49 48 20 15
Nebr 2 2 15 12 47 36 31 46 5 4
NC 2 2 11 12 25 25 55 55 7 6
Ohio 0 0 2 2 18 17 62 61 18 20
Okla 5 6 11 11 35 36 41 42 8 5
Ore 0 0 1 5 3 10 68 59 28 26
SD 2 1 11 11 35 34 51 53 1 1
Texas 2 2 14 13 44 41 34 37 6 7
Wash 2 1 1 1 17 15 62 65 18 18
18-state
Avg 4 3 11 10 32 33 43 45 10 9
yr-ago 1 1 6 6 31 32 51 50 11 11
PROGRESS:
--Headed--
05/07 04/30 2016 Avg
Ark 100 98 94 86
Cali 97 96 94 94
Colo 3 0 7 12
Idah 2 1 5 3
Ill 78 67 60 37
Ind 46 32 30 23
Kans 59 44 70 51
Mich 0 0 0 1
Mo 84 76 76 48
Mont 0 0 0 0
Nebr 1 0 9 9
NC 96 89 79 81
Ohio 19 5 13 6
Okla 90 76 89 83
Ore 2 1 5 5
SD 0 0 1 1
Texas 83 78 82 76
Wash 1 0 23 6
18-state
Avg 50 42 55 46
