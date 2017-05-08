USDA Chicago Terminal Grain - May 8

GX_GR110
Springfield, IL Mon, May 08, 2017 USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News
Chicago Terminal Grain Report
To Arrive Truck and Rail Bids for Grain Delivered to Chicago. The
following quotations represent Bids ($/ bu) from Terminal Elevators,
Processors, Mills, and Merchandisers after 1:30 p.m. today.
Grain Bids Delivery Change Basis Change
SRW Wheat 3.9850-4.1850 30 Days DN 8.75 -35N to -15N UNCH
Soybeans 9.2875-9.3975 Spot DN 8.25-DN 3.25 -36N to -25N UNCH-UP 5
Soybeans 9.2875-9.3975 15-30 Days DN 8.25-DN 3.25 -36N to -25N UNCH-UP 5
Terminal Elevator Bids
Corn 3.3600-3.4600 Spot DN 4.75 -30N to -20N UNCH
Corn 3.3600-3.4600 15-30 Days DN 4.75 -30N to -20N UNCH
Processor Bids
Corn 3.5800-3.6400 Spot DN 4.75 -8N to -2N UNCH
Corn 3.6000-3.6400 15-30 Days DN 4.75 -6N to -2N UNCH
Changes are cents per bushel. Spot = up to 15 days
Soybeans = US 1 Yellow; Corn = US 2 Yellow
Chicago Board of Trade month symbols: F January, G February, H March, J April,
K May, M June, N July, Q August, U September, V October, X November, Z December
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Monthly Prices for: April 2017
SRW Wheat 3.9324
Processor Corn (Spot) 3.6272
Terminal Corn (Spot) 3.4425
Soybeans (Spot) 9.2009
Source: USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News Service, Springfield, IL
